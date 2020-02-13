Reign Supreme, diamonds on the throne with Yeprem











Among the high jewelry collections of Yeprem, Reign Supreme occupies a particular place. It is, in fact, one of those that has achieved the greatest success, so much so that the Lebanese Maison always offers new unique pieces. But describing the Reign Supreme collection simply as jewels made up of diamonds and precious stones is an understatement. In fact, Yeprem is a jewelry company also famous for its original composition: design is certainly a characteristic feature of the Maison and the Reign Supreme collection is no exception.



In this type of jewelry even the simplest ring is not simple. Diamonds of different cuts, marquise, pear, round, are assembled in a dreamlike design, which often occupies a large part of the skin: elaborate earrings that cover the lobes, double or triple rings, jewels that extend all over the hand. Diamonds, interspersed with emeralds and sapphires, are also the protagonists in the Reign Supreme collection. In fact, they are the true rulers of high jewelery, as Yeprem knows well.



















