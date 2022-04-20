









Positive first quarter for Gismondi 1754, a Genoese company listed on the Euronext Growth Milan list of the Italian Stock Exchange. The company continues to disclose its consolidated sales management results on a voluntary basis. As of March 31st, therefore, Gismondi 1754 reported a consolidated turnover of 3.5 million euros (+ 153% compared to 1.4 million in the first quarter of 2021). ‘previous year, to which all the main sales channels of the Genoese brand contributed. The wholesale channel stands out, which as at 31 March 2022 was worth a total of 1.7 million, with an increase in particular in the USA (+ 391%) and Europe (+ 227%). The Special Sales segment has also almost doubled, from € 513,536 in the first quarter of 2021 to € 939,286 in the first part of 2022.

The Group’s first three months continue the exceptional growth trend that the Company has already shown with the year-end results. We are observing a growing enthusiasm and passion for our jewels which is then found daily in the sales data both in the wholesale and in the special sales area. The ongoing consolidation of the American market, combined with the upcoming commercial developments that we are planning in Italy and northern Europe, allow us to be very positive on the prospects for the year.

Massimo Gismondi, CEO of Gismondi 1754

The incidence on the turnover of the European area predominates, with 62%, in particular of the Swiss market, which represents 35% of revenues, followed by the Italian market, which accounts for 18%. The United States doubled the incidence, which, as of March 31, 2022, accounted for 18% of total revenues, while overall the other countries accounted for 20%, of which 9% is represented by Russia, a country towards which Gismondi 1754 has not no type of economic exposure. The company, not currently operating in the markets where the conflict is developing, does not detect direct elements that could affect the positive development of activities for the year 2022.Compared to the sales figures by sales channel, in the first quarter of 2022 the data relating to sales in the Wholesale channel and the Special Sales channel stand out, representing 49% and 27% of revenues respectively. The tailor-made vocation of Gismondi 1754 and its attention to building an exclusive relationship with the customer are therefore confirmed, while the retail channel (16%) remains stable in terms of incidence on revenues in the first quarter of 2022. which saw the restart of the S. Moritz shop, after a partial lockdown of the previous year, and a decline in the Galata shop which in the first quarter of 2021 had concluded an important sale that had given a significant boost to the turnover of the first quarter of the year, and the Prague franchise (9%).