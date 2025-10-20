New rings, bracelets, and necklaces from the Recarlo Anniversary Love Contrarié collection.

A titanium core makes love more resilient and avoids weighing it down with gold that now commands a premium price. Recarlo focuses on innovation for the new jewelry series from the Anniversary Love Contrarié collection, now in its eighth year (born in 2017). The Valenza-based fashion house’s idea was to focus on the rarely used heart shape of diamonds: a cut rarely found on the market. The new edition of the series continues to feature spirals of hand-set, carefully selected diamond hearts.



The bestseller

The most precious piece in the collection is the 2.5-carat contrarié ring, in a new version in yellow gold, made from an alloy called sunset gold. The jewel conceals a titanium core and is set with a heart-shaped diamond. It is available in two versions: one smooth and one with pavé diamonds set under a microscope. The contrarié necklace, one of the collection’s highlights, is reintroduced in a new line. The ring is presented in two versions: a more minimal and glamorous one in sunset gold, and one with pavé diamonds. The set is completed with bracelets in the same design and earrings that combine a gold spiral with pavé diamonds. The collection is also enriched with a new high jewelry set, featuring two heart-shaped diamonds that mirror each other and create a choker, a bracelet, and a band ring.

