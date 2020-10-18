Recarlo celebrates with the 10th Line











Recarlo celebrates the anniversary of Anniversary. The latter is the jewelry collection dedicated by the Maison of Valenza to the special moments of life. It turns ten. And, to underline the anniversary, Recarlo has created the Linea 10th, which becomes part of the brand’s bridal proposal. This line is now completed with the addition of an earring and a choker. The earring is in a lobe version and is enriched with taper-cut diamonds, that is baguette (rectangular) with a shorter side than the corresponding one, therefore with a trapezoidal shape. These diamonds appear to support the nearby brilliant cut stone.



The pendant necklace is also made the same way, with a taper and a brilliant diamond. And the same shape was used for the rings, with the taper-cut diamonds that in this case are set on the white gold band, culminating in a brilliant-cut stone. The 10th Line therefore becomes a variant of the more numerous Anniversary series.

















