The Venetian Maison chooses a new image to present its jewelry and company.

A rebranding project for Nanis, a Venetian Maison that has decided to open a new chapter in its image. The rebranding highlights the founding codes of Nanis. The physicality of the jewelry is expressed through sinuous shapes, lightness, multi-materiality, and versatility. The brand’s personality is independent, playful, inclusive, and cosmopolitan. The style combines contemporary glamour, unrestrained elegance, and irony. The visual language is defined by a refined monochrome palette and bold, elegant typography, accompanied by a clean, essential, and decisive logo.



This project was born from a simple and profound urgency: to tell a story. Not to build a store, but a space that speaks the language of Nanis, that conveys its character, gesture, and materiality.

Piero Marangon, CEO of Nanis

Nanis chooses to create a language of visuals and experiences, capable of making the brand closer, more understandable, and more human. A system that goes beyond simply displaying jewelry, but also expresses a world, an attitude, and a way of being that transcends the individual object.



In a press release, the brand defines its innovation as “magical transformism, courageous creativity, vibrant craftsmanship, contemporary Italianness, and multifaceted femininity become concrete principles, translated into every corner, display, and modular element of the retail space. The main panels are covered with the Nanis Texture, a precious weave of Italian yarns woven with a thin gold thread: more than a simple display medium, it is a gesture of materiality and refined three-dimensionality that expresses the brand’s character. An immersive and personal experience, in which design, light, materials, and movement interact with those who enter the boutique, telling the Nanis story in every detail.”