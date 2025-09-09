More than just new jewelry. One of the historic names in Italian jewelry announces a rebranding and a new visual identity, complete with a new display system. The Florentine maison’s decision, however, does not radically alter the brand’s image and philosophy. Instead, it represents a reinterpretation of the company’s history, founded by Annamaria Cammilli. For greater simplicity and immediacy, the new brand will henceforth be simply called Cammilli, while the word “Florence,” the maison’s home and a name known throughout the world, will appear in smaller letters.



The rebranding process, overseen internally by Caterina Periccioli, Cammilli’s communications manager, includes a new, simple and clean logo that reflects a contemporary approach. Even with the shortened brand name, the designer and founder of the Florentine maison will continue to play a central role in this evolutionary phase, remaining a point of reference for the company’s aesthetic identity and values.



We have decided to invest significantly in communication, focusing on a new, more impactful visual identity thanks to improved brand readability and a new color palette. There are times when change is essential to achieve ambitious goals and strengthen the brand’s positioning. We owe Annamaria her unmistakable artistic approach, which transformed jewelry into a wearable art form. Today, her contribution remains crucial in combining tradition and innovation, leading the brand towards new horizons. She remains the beating heart of a narrative that never stops, but evolves: the essence of her art lives in every creation, while the new logo projects the company towards contemporary horizons.

Riccardo Renai, CEO of Cammilli



The new visual identity is called Onyria and concerns the new display system. The name evokes a dream because, as they say at the company, every Cammilli creation is born to excite, with new displays that highlight the sculptural and fluid design of Cammilli jewelry.

