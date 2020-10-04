Ralph Lauren’s jewels











After celebrating 50 years in business, Ralph Lauren focuses more to jewelry ♦ ︎

Ralph Lauren’s 50th anniversary was celebrated in Central Park two years ago with a huge party dedicated to the ex-Bronx boy attended by 500 celebrities including Hillary Clinton, Steven Spielberg and Oprah Winfrey, Donna Karan, Calvin Klein, Diane Von Furstenberg, Carolina Herrera and Tommy Hilfiger. With Ralph Lauren New York has also become one of the fashion capitals. And a career that shows no sign of ending.



The designer expects to conquer a new generation of customers, a renewed commitment to digital and in sectors such as denim, outerwear, footwear and accessories.



Precisely, the accessories: that also include jewelry or, better, fashion bijoux. In short, the American designer has plans to develop more and more what stands beside the classic production of clothes. It is no coincidence that the brand has long begun to offer its jewels, like the ones you see on this page. It is not yet clear, however, if Ralph Lauren will try his hand at a more demanding jewelry, as other fashion brands have already done, often with excellent results. For now, most of its flagship jewels are in silver, but also in rose gold and diamonds.















