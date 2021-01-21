Rainbow Valentine’s Day for Stroili











Valentine’s Day against the tide for Stroili. The Italian brand of affordable jewelry, in fact, dispels a myth: love is not just red. For the party of lovers, in fact, the brand offers a special edition of the Silver Rainbow collection, a line which plays with other colors of the palette, such as amber, green or pink. But, of course, for the occasion in the special edition for Valentine’s Day there is no lack of red, the favorite on the occasion of February 14, combined with blue.



The jewels are made of rose and rhodium silver, while the stones are cubic zirconia. The Silver Rainbow collection is very large and includes jewels in the shape of a flower, star, or simply round. The special edition focuses on the heart symbol, transferred to rings, pendant earrings and chokers. The jewels of Stroili’s Silver Rainbow collection, special Valentine’s Day, are on sale starting from February in the Stroili jewelers and on the website with a price starting from 29.90 euros.

















