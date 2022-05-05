news — May 5, 2022 at 6:40 pm

Rain of diamonds signed Tatiana Verstraeten for Lily James




Professionally known Lily Chloe Ninette Thomson, 33, is best known as Lily James. She is an English actress who, like other stars, made her appearance at the recent Met Gala. For the occasion, Lily James chose to wear Tatiana Verstraeten‘s diamonds. The British actress, whose latest work was participation in the television miniseries Pam & Tommy, attracted attention thanks to a Versace dress with a transparency mitigated by beads and the exclusive Diamond Rain Fringe earrings by Tatiana Verstraeten, founder and artistic director of the homonymous Maison based in Paris.

Lily James in abito Versace e orecchini by Tatiana Verstraeten
Lily James in abito Versace e orecchini by Tatiana Verstraeten

Lily James con gli orecchini Diamond Rain Fringe
Lily James con gli orecchini Diamond Rain Fringe
Lily James al Met Gala
Lily James al Met Gala

Lily James al Met Gala di New York
Lily James al Met Gala di New York







Tags

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *