









Professionally known Lily Chloe Ninette Thomson, 33, is best known as Lily James. She is an English actress who, like other stars, made her appearance at the recent Met Gala. For the occasion, Lily James chose to wear Tatiana Verstraeten‘s diamonds. The British actress, whose latest work was participation in the television miniseries Pam & Tommy, attracted attention thanks to a Versace dress with a transparency mitigated by beads and the exclusive Diamond Rain Fringe earrings by Tatiana Verstraeten, founder and artistic director of the homonymous Maison based in Paris.

