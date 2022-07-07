









New Summit del Gioiello in Arezzo. It will be a two-sided summit: the discussion day, essentially a conference dedicated to the jewelery industry, is the result of the postponement of Gold / Italy to 2023, “due to the still too uncertain scenario both as regards the mobility of buyers from outside Europe and in particular from Asia, both due to the protracted conflict in Ukraine and the consequences on trade ”. The same thing happened last year, but the trigger was covid.



The decision, summarizes a press release, was taken in concert by Italian Exhibition Group, Arezzo Fiere e Congressi, the Municipality of Arezzo, the Chamber of Commerce and relevant trade associations, “which reinforce the synergy and team spirit demonstrated in the moment of restart with Oroarezzo 2022 ». The Summit aims to analyze the strategies of the Italian jewelery supply chain. In addition to strategic issues for the export of Made in Italy, the event will focus on the issues of training and involving young people in Italian goldsmith companies.