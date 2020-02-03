ANELLI, COLLANE, vetrina — February 3, 2020 at 4:23 am

Proudly ewe, in New York





Julie Lamb proudly jokes about the meaning of her name and transforms it into jewels ♦

Chronicles from New York: Julie Lamb said he had a passion for jewelry since childhood. How many girls slipped beads on the wire at his home in Brooklyn. An interest that has increased over the years. So, after graduating from the High School of Art & Design in Midtown Manhattan, he graduated in metalsmithing and, finally, in 2014 he founded his own brand, Julie Lamb. Proudly sheep, you could say, because his last name has also suggested a style for jewelry, with a simplified silhouette of the quadruped, which becomes a pendant, ring or a pair of earrings.

Collana in argento con diamanti bianchi e neri
But not only: it suggests a reflection on the philosophy of black sheep (or you are in the herd, or you off?). She, the designer, of course encourages to be sheep and wear her jewelery, gold and diamonds. Prices range from $ 450 for the sheep easier to 1,450 for a gold pendant with a brilliant cut diamond set in the chain. If you love they, even a wolf don’t would be able to take it. Giulia Netrese

Anello in argento con diamanti neri
Bracciale in argento con finitura in rodio
Anello in oro giallo e18 carati diamanti
Orecchini in oro giallo 18 carati e diamanti
Anello in oro giallo
Anello in oro rosa e diamanti
Orecchini in oro rosa e diamanti
