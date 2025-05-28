The dream of a life as a princess, among luxury, flowers and stars to dream. The Princess Star collection by Roberto Coin brings together these three elements. The Venetian Maison already offers other jewels from the Princess series with the Collection and Flower lines, to which this Star is now added, which also includes an element of the celestial vault in the design. The bright star is represented, in this case, by yellow sapphires that are set like small suns in a firmament of diamonds.



These stars change color with a true princess tiara, which combines diamonds with the red of the rubellite. The jewels offered in the collection consist of a moi et toi ring, two rich necklaces and two pairs of earrings, which take up the shape of the quadrilobate flower inspired by the decorations of Venetian palaces, a motif that characterizes many of the maison’s jewels.

