Preziosa with small balls

Preziosa Jewelry was born in Milan in 2015 under the sign of the pleasure of traveling: the first collection was inspired by famous places in the world, cities or countries, all stylized on rings, bracelets and necklaces. Five years later, the pandemic is certainly not an incentive to travel. The brand, therefore, has decided to propose a series of rings that have a more abstract shape: they are composed of hemispheres.

The rings of the Pallini (little spot) collection are in natural silver, 18-karat rose gold plated or 24-karat yellow gold. All have a cabochon stone set, in some cases also in synthetic resin with the addition of gold flakes, or turquoise, agate in different colors and quartz.
Preziosa Jewelry was founded by Silvia Preziosa (it’s a karma that obviously comes from the name). After the faculty of Fashion Design at the Milan Polytechnic, she moved to London and then to New York, where she attended the Parsons School of Design, before founding her own jewelry brand.
