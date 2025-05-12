Anello di Moraglione 1922
Première winners at Oroarezzo

The mirror of time was the theme on which 58 jewelry companies competed in the classic Première contest, within Oroarezzo. The competition was structured in eight categories. In the Talents category, the young Marianna Maddaluna, from the G. Giovagnoli Institute of Sansepolcro, was awarded, who will see her sketch become a jewel, thanks to the collaboration with one of the Arezzo companies: it will be shown at the next Summit del Gioiello Italiano organized by Ieg, the company organizing Oroarezzo. Here are the winners of Première.

Bracciale di Maria De Toni
Bracelet by Maria De Toni

Mirror of time category. The bracelet by Maria De Toni and the ring by Moraglione 1922 were awarded.
Infinite light category. The jury’s choice was for the bracelets by Luiber and Mosca Guido.
Precious reflections category. The competition jury chose the bracelets by Gold Art and Graziella Braccialini.
Past, present and future category. The bracelets by Anima, Biz, Patros were awarded.
Glamour Category. Kitty’s necklace won.
Iconic Design Category. Femar’s bracelet was awarded.
Art and Sculpture Category. The choice fell on Giordini’s ring.
Timeless Jewel Category. The brooch made by Unoaerre was awarded.

Bracciale di Luiber
Luiber bracelet
Bracciale di Mosca
Mosca bracelet
Bracciale di Gold Art
Gold Art bracelet
Bracciale di Graziella Braccialini
Bracelet by Graziella Braccialini
Bracciale di Anima
Anima Bracelet
Bracciale di Biz
Biz bracelet
Bracciale di Patros
Patros bracelet
Bracciale di Kitty
Kitty necklace
Bracciale di Femar
Femar bracelet
Anello di Giordini
Giordini ring
Spilla di Unoaerre
Brooch by Unoaerre

