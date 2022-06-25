









Calvin Richard Klein turns 80 in 2022 (best wishes), but his signature remains fresh. The American designer, who launched the company that became simply Calvin Klein in 1968, like other designers in addition to clothing has also given his name to a range of perfumes, watches, and jewelry. It is about fashion jewelry, a genre that counts on several fans, who focus more on the logo of the jewel than on the preciousness of the material, often in simple metal with PVD or gold plating.



For his jewels Calvin Klein prefers simplicity, as in the bracelets or rings of the Minimal Circular line, with rippled surfaces. On the other hand, the design of the Minimal Linear line is more accentuated, which uses a geometry that is a mix between a circular shape and a straight line. The Playful Repetition line, on the other hand, uses the contrast between worked and smooth surfaces. The jewels are in stainless steel in natural color, or pink or yellow, in some cases with the addition of cubic zirconia.