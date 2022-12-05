









No expense is spared at Christmas, especially when it comes to jewelry. So why not choose the best option? With this belief, jewelery brands present the best for the winter holidays. In the case of the leBebé brand, for example, the proposal includes the jewels of the I Preziosi collection, made up of pendants of different sizes, rings and earrings. Also in this case, as in the other leBebé lines, the collection interprets the iconic silhouettes of the boy and girl, which are the company’s trademark.



The jewels of the I Preziosi collection, however, make them even richer, with 18-karat white, yellow or pink gold, combined with pavé diamonds. The collection, in fact, consists of several lines, such as the one called I Pavé, which indicates its main feature. Prices: a single earring is offered at 890 euros, a white gold pendant with pavé diamonds at 1,390 euros. Le Ghirlande also ranks among the higher-end collections of leBebè, with jewels in white gold and pavé diamonds, where the silhouettes of a boy and a girl serve to form the band of the jewel.