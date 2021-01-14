Positive debut for Liv Luttrell











The wind of creativity blows in London: Liv Luttrell is one of the novelties in the British jewelery scene. She has opened a showroom in the heart of the British capital and attracted the attention of fans. All Liv Luttrell jewelry is handmade in London and the UK. Gold, silver and platinum, the designer specifies, come from sources managed by Fairtrade or recycled. The diamonds and gemstones are sourced responsibly, the stones are from Gemfields and sourced from accredited diamond supply chains. In short, the brand is new and comes with a passport of good intentions.



She, Liv Luttrell, attending art college, Luttrell learned the art of metal along with blacksmiths at a local art forge, then studied at the Gemological Institute of America and finally began working on her projects in 2016 , with bespoke pieces for some customers. Now it’s time to debut with your own brand. The idea, explained Liv Luttrell, is to create exciting pieces, but at the same time sober, with a sculptural, dynamic and elegant aesthetic. She also loves to range between different materials: now, for example, she anticipates that she is working with steel and bronze.















