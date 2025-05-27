Festina Italia (watches and jewelry) closes 2024 with a growing balance sheet and a turnover that exceeds 16.4 million euros (+1.77% compared to the previous year). A significant growth that, involving all sales channels, with +4.5% of normal trade, records positive numbers for all brands. The result takes on an even more significant value in an overall declining market context. Driving the performance is the Festina brand, which alone exceeds 12 million euros in turnover with a growth of 7.55%, but the year closes with positive signals from the entire brand portfolio of the Group. An increasingly strategic role in the 2024 balance sheet was played by the Swiss Made collections, which confirm themselves as one of the pillars of the Festina proposal in Europe.

Italy, in particular, has established itself as the first European market for this line, a goal that rewards the coherence of the strategy and the perceived value of these products. The push comes from an offering that combines the precision of Swiss watchmaking with a contemporary and accessible aesthetic. The models equipped with the Soprod movement, made in-house by the Festina Group, are increasingly central to the assortment, and have been able to stand out for their reliability and refinement. The Italian public has responded with enthusiasm, recognizing in these watches the perfect balance between mechanical tradition, artisanal attention to detail, high-quality materials and innovative design.



Jaguar’s performance is particularly solid, a brand that has distinguished itself for its ability to combine classic elegance and technical innovation. The Automatic, Balancier and Connected collections have met with the favor of a demanding public, who appreciate designs with attention to detail and reliable mechanics. Jaguar has strengthened its position in the premium segment thanks also to a broad and coherent offering, capable of speaking to both contemporary men and female customers looking for style and technology.

Calypso also had a positive year, exceeding the milestone of one million euros in turnover. The brand, designed for a young and dynamic audience, has established itself thanks to a lively, accessible proposal that is perfectly aligned with Gen Z trends. Colorful models and original designs have consolidated the brand’s appeal, confirming it as a natural choice for those looking for a cool style.

Among the most popular new products of 2024, Festina Connected D stands out, one of the spearheads of Festina’s innovation. This model, which combines the look of an analog watch with smart functionality, has been a great commercial success. Thanks to an elegant design, combined with intelligent functions, such as activity monitoring, synchronized notifications and long battery life, which have won over a transversal clientele, attentive to both style and practicality.