Ponte Vecchio, Nobile job









From barber to jeweler with Ponte Vecchio Gioielli: it’s not a small difference. Especially when designing and producing jewelry become, as happened to Ugo Calà, a successful profession. It begins in the sixties the history of the Ponte Vecchio: a brand that has taken its name from the starting point of this Maison, perhaps the most famous place of the Tuscan cities, where the father of the future jeweler had a barber’s shop.



Where went experts goldsmiths customers with laboratory near the banks of the River Arno. We must add another detail: those goldsmiths were able to work for brands such as Tiffany, Faberge, Cartier, Buccellati. In short, doing the apprentice in their shop was like going to a jewelry universities. Thus began the history of the Ponte Vecchio. That today continues with the same belief: high quality jewelry, also made with refined techniques of production, as in the case of Nobile collection, to which they relate the images. In this case the subject is gold, with a tubogas shape, to be at the center of the collection.



But sometimes the protagonists are the stones, such as diamonds, citrines, amethysts, aquamarines, tourmalines and the green peridot. In the case of the Noble Collection, also the richness of gold joins the convenience of the process: the jewels are resilient, but also resistant, made of titanium nondeformable soul. The diamonds and, at times, colored stones, give an extra touch to jewelry. Margherita Donato























