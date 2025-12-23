The competition for young designers returns with Vicenzaoro, this year inspired by the style of Pomellato.

The Progol3D Design Contest returns with the upcoming Vicenzaoro January. The competition aims to highlight emerging young talents, stimulating their creativity and ability to integrate technological innovation and thoughtful design into jewelry creation. The award is sponsored by Progold, a company based in Trissino (Vicenza), one of Italy’s jewelry districts. The company specializes in the development and production of alloys and semi-finished products for jewelry, including through additive manufacturing technologies in precious metals.



Each year, the Progol3D Design Contest brings together young talents from select jewelry design schools worldwide. The contest offers a unique opportunity to explore advanced technologies, raise visibility for their projects, and gain access to the world of major luxury fashion houses. The partner for the 2026 edition is Pomellato (Kering Group). The theme the young designers were asked to address was Free Volume – Pomellato Earrings in the Additive Era: an invitation to explore new shapes, volumes and expressive possibilities of the earring, reinterpreting Pomellato’s distinctive language through the potential offered by additive technologies and the application of design principles for additive manufacturing, using 18K rose gold, platinum and titanium.



