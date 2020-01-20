Polly Wales, when stones plunge into gold











Forget the classic jewels with a stone set, held in place by a metal band, in gold, silver or steel. There is also an alternative to this ancient technique: it is that of Polly Wales, a designer who founded his Maison in London in 2010. Polly Wales, in fact, she has decided to change her method: the stones have literally sunk in gold of rings or pendants. His technique is called Cast-Not-Set.

In the metal the designer inserts both diamonds of all colors and semi-precious stones, such as tourmaline. The aesthetic effect is unique: thanks to this setting technique, Polly Wales jewels stand out clearly from those of other jewelers.











