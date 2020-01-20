ANELLI, vetrina — January 20, 2020 at 4:23 am

Polly Wales, when stones plunge into gold





Forget the classic jewels with a stone set, held in place by a metal band, in gold, silver or steel. There is also an alternative to this ancient technique: it is that of Polly Wales, a designer who founded his Maison in London in 2010. Polly Wales, in fact, she has decided to change her method: the stones have literally sunk in gold of rings or pendants. His technique is called Cast-Not-Set.
Pendente in oro con zaffiri rosa
From London to Los Angeles, where Polly Wales currently works, the style has not changed: precious stones are always inserted directly into the molten gold, with the result of a vaguely irregular shape. But, although the gems seem to be inserted randomly, the jewels are made with a sophisticated craftsmanship.

[caption id="attachment_79640" align="aligncenter" width="709"]Anello a forma di teschio con diamanti di diversi colori Anello a forma di teschio con diamanti di diversi colori

In the metal the designer inserts both diamonds of all colors and semi-precious stones, such as tourmaline. The aesthetic effect is unique: thanks to this setting technique, Polly Wales jewels stand out clearly from those of other jewelers.
Anello in oro e zaffiri
Collana con ciondolo Petit Coeur de Fantaise
Anello Gold Blum Bossom con zaffiri
Orecchini con zaffiri rosa
Anello di Polly Wales
Orecchini con zaffiri blu
