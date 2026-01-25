The brand led by Alessia Polello, specializing in wedding rings, offers a selection for Valentine’s Day.

Founded in 1976, Polello is a jewelry brand based in Mede, in the province of Pavia, but distributed throughout Italy. The company was founded by Angelo Polello, who began as a goldsmith before opening his own workshop with a few employees. The company gained a foothold as a subcontractor before establishing its own brand with collections such as Elegantia – Limited Edition, launched to celebrate its 50th anniversary. Today, Alessia Polello, the founder’s daughter, is at the helm of the company and serves as sales director and brand strategist.



To further establish her jewelry production and increase brand visibility, the entrepreneur has chosen to be present at social events such as the Cannes Film Festival and the Venice Film Festival, with a capsule collection, worn by Alessia herself, consisting of three sets, each consisting of earrings, a choker, and a platinum ring with an aquamarine. But the house’s specialty is wedding bands and, more generally, rings, like those offered for Valentine’s Day.

