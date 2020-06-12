ANELLI, bracciale, vetrina — June 12, 2020 at 3:42 am

Plevé and the non-pavé




A jewelry designer, Ron Rizzo, and a diamond merchant, Isaac Pluczenik: Plevé was born from the combination, a brand based in New Yorke that a few years ago also won a first prize at the Design Couture Awards. Rizzo has three decades of work as a jewelry maker behind him. And already when he was just a student he won a design competition from the Fashion Institute of Technology, a World Gold Council award. In the nineties he opened his boutique. Among the pluses of Ron Rizzo there is also the patent for a jewelry design technique called Plevé. A sort of pavé, but with larger and apparently randomly placed gems.

Bracciale con diamanti, vincitore ai Design Couture Awards nel 2015
Bracciale con diamanti, vincitore ai Design Couture Awards nel 2015

The collaboration with Pluczenik, a company founded in 1948 and among the most dynamic in the diamond sector, has allowed us to perfect the setting technique that distinguishes Plevé from other jewelry brands in the world. With this technique Plevé and Ron Rizzo have won numerous awards for jewelry design: in addition to the aforementioned Couture, there are Forevermark and Luxury. The jewels are handmade in New York.
Anello con diamanti colorati
Anello con diamanti colorati

Bracciale in oro con diamanti bianchi e trattati
Bracciale in oro con diamanti bianchi e trattati
Anello in oro con diamanti neri
Anello in oro con diamanti neri
Orecchini in oro rosa con diamanti bianchi e trattati
Orecchini in oro rosa con diamanti bianchi e trattati
Pendente con diamanti naturali
Pendente con diamanti naturali

Collana con pavé di diamanti bianchi
Collana con pavé di diamanti bianchi







