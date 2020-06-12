Plevé and the non-pavé









A jewelry designer, Ron Rizzo, and a diamond merchant, Isaac Pluczenik: Plevé was born from the combination, a brand based in New Yorke that a few years ago also won a first prize at the Design Couture Awards. Rizzo has three decades of work as a jewelry maker behind him. And already when he was just a student he won a design competition from the Fashion Institute of Technology, a World Gold Council award. In the nineties he opened his boutique. Among the pluses of Ron Rizzo there is also the patent for a jewelry design technique called Plevé. A sort of pavé, but with larger and apparently randomly placed gems.



The collaboration with Pluczenik, a company founded in 1948 and among the most dynamic in the diamond sector, has allowed us to perfect the setting technique that distinguishes Plevé from other jewelry brands in the world. With this technique Plevé and Ron Rizzo have won numerous awards for jewelry design: in addition to the aforementioned Couture, there are Forevermark and Luxury. The jewels are handmade in New York.

















