









The jewels of one of the Maison of Valenza that are synonymous with quality jewelry: Pier Duca ♦

Just ten years ago Simone Annaratone has founded in Valenza Pier Duca. The company produces jewelry of the highest category, but like other area businesses, mostly sell them to other prestigious brands. And so you will hardly find in a boutique a jewel under the brand Pier Duca. Easily, however, you will find bracelets, the X or Y trademark earrings and necklaces, which are actually designed and built in the laboratory of Annaratone.



The design in 3D with CAD program on the computer screen is combined with traditional craft goldsmith techniques that are tipical of Valenza The jewelry is classic type, with great use of precious stones. The company is particularly devoted to tennis bracelets and whiskers éternelle, but “revisited in design and attention to detail, suitable for a demanding clientele.” The images confirm this vocation.