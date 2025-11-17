Picchiotti presents new fine jewelry pieces featuring exceptional gems.

Picchiotti is one of the leading brands in Italian jewelry. It offers jewelry that is never banal, crafted with often surprising geometric designs, state-of-the-art goldsmithing techniques, and top-quality, sometimes even exceptional, gems. The jewels in the Flowers collection certainly fit these descriptions. Until recently, they were made exclusively of diamonds, but now they are also embellished with marquise-cut pink sapphires to symbolize the petals. The sapphires are intensely colored, perfectly transparent, and free of inclusions, a rather rare quality. An example of how these stones are used exclusively is the diamond necklace with its unusual hexagonal cut. The diamonds alternate in ascending order, culminating in a center stone weighing a massive 20 carats. It goes without saying that the diamonds are all of the highest clarity, color, and purity.



An extraordinary combination is the Zambian emerald and diamond necklace. In this case, the stones are octagonal-cut for the emeralds and baguette-cut for the diamonds. The necklace is composed of three lines that softly intersect like ribbons, with a design featuring natural curves. A piece of absolute craftsmanship.







