Picchiotti, collana con smeraldi dello Zambia taglio ottagonale per 22 carati, diamanti baguette 31,74 carati. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Picchiotti, collana con smeraldi dello Zambia taglio ottagonale per 22 carati, diamanti baguette 31,74 carati. Copyright: gioiellis.com

Picchiotti’s Surprising Fine Jewelry

Picchiotti presents new fine jewelry pieces featuring exceptional gems.

Picchiotti is one of the leading brands in Italian jewelry. It offers jewelry that is never banal, crafted with often surprising geometric designs, state-of-the-art goldsmithing techniques, and top-quality, sometimes even exceptional, gems. The jewels in the Flowers collection certainly fit these descriptions. Until recently, they were made exclusively of diamonds, but now they are also embellished with marquise-cut pink sapphires to symbolize the petals. The sapphires are intensely colored, perfectly transparent, and free of inclusions, a rather rare quality. An example of how these stones are used exclusively is the diamond necklace with its unusual hexagonal cut. The diamonds alternate in ascending order, culminating in a center stone weighing a massive 20 carats. It goes without saying that the diamonds are all of the highest clarity, color, and purity.

Anello a forma di fiore con zaffiri rosa e diamanti. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Flower-shaped ring with pink sapphires and diamonds. Copyright: gioiellis.com

An extraordinary combination is the Zambian emerald and diamond necklace. In this case, the stones are octagonal-cut for the emeralds and baguette-cut for the diamonds. The necklace is composed of three lines that softly intersect like ribbons, with a design featuring natural curves. A piece of absolute craftsmanship.
Collana di diamanti a taglio esagonale. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Hexagon-cut diamond necklace. Copyright: gioiellis.com

Collana con zaffiri rosa taglio marquise di colore intenso e diamanti. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Necklace with intensely colored marquise-cut pink sapphires and diamonds. Copyright: gioiellis.com

Orecchini con zaffiri rosa taglio marquise e diamanti. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Earrings with marquise-cut pink sapphires and diamonds. Copyright: gioiellis.com

Collana con smeraldi dello Zambia e diamanti baguette. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Necklace with Zambian emeralds and baguette diamonds. Copyright: gioiellis.com

Tags:

You might be interested in

Red

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Kinraden, collezione Nautilus
Previous Story

The Nautilus Collection by Kinraden

Latest from alta gioielleria