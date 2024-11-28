A limited edition jewel, created by Pianegonda for Amref Italia’s projects dedicated to women’s empowerment. The jewel is called All One and was presented in Milan, in the presence of Nice Leng’ete, Amref’s Global Ambassador for women’s rights, an activist included by Time magazine among the one hundred most influential people in the world. Her commitment to the fight against female genital mutilation in Kenya is a source of global inspiration and a symbol of female leadership. Nice has chosen to stand alongside Pianegonda and Amref in the All One campaign to allow every little girl to become the woman of her dreams, one step at a time knowing that they can count on each other.

Being part of this initiative together with Amref is an honor and a responsibility. I have always been a supporter of projects that promote equal opportunities, where every individual can express their value without barriers and therefore all my support goes to women, too often victims of unjustified prejudice. With the All One jewel, we want to inspire people to take concrete actions to build a more equal future, in which every woman can live free from discrimination, enjoy fundamental rights and fully realize her potential.

Beatrice Beleggia, CEO of Pianegonda



The All One necklace by Pianegonda is a symbol of hope and transformation where each element is designed to reflect the inner beauty and protection of what is most precious: life, health and human rights. The circle represents the union to build a more just and inclusive society, the crossed lines form a structure that evokes protection and support, the black onyx symbolizes the beating heart of the most vulnerable, strong, resilient but needy communities. Each necklace is a concrete step towards a better world, where health, education and inclusion are essential universal rights.



The proceeds from the sale of 50 limited edition pieces, donated by Pianegonda to Amref and purchasable exclusively on sostienici.amref.it/allone, will be entirely donated to two projects: in Kenya with the Erripo Oontoyie (protect our girls) project to promote training and guarantee the safety of girls and in Italy with the Youth in Action project to promote youth involvement and awareness-raising activities against gender-based violence.