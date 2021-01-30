Pianegonda’s Love Season











One of the positive aspects when it comes to Pianegonda‘s jewels is the need for a little review of Latin history. The collections of the Bros Manifatture group brand, in fact, are always indicated with a name in the language of ancient Rome. Here, then, is the Foedus ring, now also presented in a Love Season version, with a clear reference to Valentine’s Day. In any case, it is amusing to know that Foedus, in ancient Rome, indicated the treaty under which an international agreement was established, and therefore the alliance with other peoples. Here, after all, it is about the alliance with one’s partner.



That said, the Foedus ring is made up of silver threads that are intertwined in a fusion of different textures. Using the casting technique, the meshes form knots from the intertwining of the various wefts. All Pianegonda jewels, in fact, are made of 925 silver, finished with traditional goldsmith techniques and galvanic baths that ensure their long-lasting appearance. In the Love Season version, the ring is also available in a black rhodium version with the addition of crystals. Price: 165 euros.

















