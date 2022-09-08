









Pianegonda, the high-end brand of the Bros Manifatture group, calls Betony Vernon, Anglo-American, naturalized Italian, as the new creative director. The debut is expected with the official launch of the new collection distributed worldwide in January 2023.

Born in Virginia (United States), Betony grew up in a stimulating environment made of art, music and culture. She graduated in History of Art and Goldsmithing, she moved to Italy, first to Florence and then to Milan, where she specialized in design at the Domus Academy. She then moved to Paris.



I have always seen Pianegonda as a breakthrough brand that knew how to dare and when they called me for the job I said yes, without hesitation. I think it is very close to my aesthetic vision of bold and contemporary

Betony Vernon

You have collaborated with fashion and design houses such as Valentino, Jean Paul Gaultier, Missoni, Gianfranco Ferré, Pampaloni, Fornasetti, Karl Lagerfeld, Alexander Wang. Her creations were appreciated by Lady Gaga, Angelina Jolie, Christina Aguilera, Dita von Teese. In addition, her works have been shown in various international museums, such as the Victoria and Albert Museum in London, the Triennale Design Museum in Milan and the Museum of Modern Art in Paris. In short, a first-rate curriculum. A significant entrance for Pianegonda which, explains the Bros Manifatture group, has ambitious projects and important investments in store through a contemporary language.

