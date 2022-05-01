









The Latin word incipit usually indicates the opening words of a book, a song and, in a piece of music, the opening notes or bars. More generally, in Latin the incipit is the beginning of something, for example of a relationship between two people. And it is also the word that gives its name to a collection of Pianegonda, the Italian brand of the Bros Manifatture group. Pianegonda, in its new life, in fact uses names derived from the language of ancient Rome for its collections.



The Incipit collection includes a bracelet and different models of earrings and rings, made of 925% silver and elements in 9-carat rose gold. The design of the individual elements resembles the shape of the full moon. According to Pianegonda, Incipit jewels can be worn for any occasion and with any look. The brand also emphasizes that innovative techniques have been used in the creation of the jewels, to ensure perfect wearability. As evidenced by the models portrayed in the white environment of the marble quarries in the Apuan mountains, in Tuscany.