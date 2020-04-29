Piaget, the variants of the new Possessions











Mother’s Day, occasion to give a new Piaget Possession Lucky Pendant. The new series of jewels from the most classic collection of the Swiss Maison offers the possibility of including a personalized message. The white gold necklace features a cabochon element that can turn on itself with a rounded side with pavé of 48 brilliant cut diamonds (approximately 0.48 carat) while the other side is flat and can be personalized with an engraving like a lucky date, initials. In this case, they could be those of the birthday girl.

Piaget’s Possession Lucky Pendant can be paired with earrings with the characteristic rotating band and 104 brilliant cut diamonds (approx. 0.57 carat) that offer exceptional brightness. Piaget also presents a new white gold ring with two rotating bands, one with larger diamonds than the other. The band with the largest gems also has a crescent-shaped diamond for a total of 74 brilliant cut diamonds (approximately 1.33 carats): enough to satisfy any mom.















