Piaget, the variants of the new Possessions




Mother’s Day, occasion to give a new Piaget Possession Lucky Pendant. The new series of jewels from the most classic collection of the Swiss Maison offers the possibility of including a personalized message. The white gold necklace features a cabochon element that can turn on itself with a rounded side with pavé of 48 brilliant cut diamonds (approximately 0.48 carat) while the other side is flat and can be personalized with an engraving like a lucky date, initials. In this case, they could be those of the birthday girl.

Orecchini Piaget Possessions in oro bianco e diamanti
Piaget’s Possession Lucky Pendant can be paired with earrings with the characteristic rotating band and 104 brilliant cut diamonds (approx. 0.57 carat) that offer exceptional brightness. Piaget also presents a new white gold ring with two rotating bands, one with larger diamonds than the other. The band with the largest gems also has a crescent-shaped diamond for a total of 74 brilliant cut diamonds (approximately 1.33 carats): enough to satisfy any mom.

Fronte e retro del pendente in oro bianco e diamanti
Ciondolo a sfera in oro bianco con pavé di diamanti della collezione Possessions
Piaget, collier con chiusura regolabile
Anello con elemento rotante in oro bianco e diamanti
