Piaget renews the Possession collection











After celebrating its 30th birthday, Possession collection by Piaget is once again enriched over time with new pieces and variations on the theme. Possession collection, in particular, is now enriched with three sliding pendants with malachite, carnelian and turquoise. All three are in 18k rose gold and are set with 20 brilliant cut diamonds (approx. 0.35 carats). The necklaces are 64cm long, with the center stones flowing up and down, offering different ways to wear the necklace. At the end of each necklace there are three more spheres with matching semi-precious stones and two gold pearls.



The necklaces are an evolution of the collection launched in 1990 with a ring, followed by a series of gold bracelets, necklaces, bracelets and earrings, all characterized by the ability to rotate the ring surrounding the ends of the jewels. There are also two new charms with turquoise or carnelian. Each 39-42cm necklace is available in 18k rose gold and is decorated with 20 brilliant cut diamonds (approx.0.28 carats). A malachite version is already available. The new charms can be worn on the stone side or the rose gold side, and can also be personalized with an engraved date or special initials.In addition to these necklaces, Piaget also present a double 18k rose gold bracelet complete with two brilliant green malachite stones surrounded by 30 brilliant cut diamonds (approx. 0.42 carats) and two new Possession transformable 18k rose gold pearl earrings. carnelian or turquoise. The earrings have 28 brilliant cut diamonds and can be worn in various ways: only with gold pearls, as studs, with gold pearls and ornamental stones or even asymmetrically. Finally, the Maison also launches rose gold stud earrings with diamonds. All novelties that Piaget presents with the help of two celebrities such as Shiva Safai and Olivia Palermo with the definition of Turn for the Extraordinary.