Piaget Sixtie in oro rosa o acciaio
Piaget Sixtie in oro rosa o acciaio

Piaget in the 1960s with the jewelry watch

Piaget’s Sixtie is inspired by the years of the revolution in customs and fashion.

Piaget’s Sixtie jewelry timepiece is inspired by the 1960s, a period of profound cultural and lifestyle change. The watch features a trapezoidal case, a gadroon-decorated bezel, and a flowing bracelet. But the model also owes its name to the 60 seconds that make a minute, and the 60 minutes that make an hour. The trapezoid shape plays a role in Piaget’s history: it recalls the pendant necklaces from the 21st Century collection of 1969. The angles seem to merge into bold yet soft lines, creating a shape that transforms from a trapezoid into a square, a circle, and a cushion.

Il segnatempo SIxtie montato su una collana in oro rosa
The Sixtie timepiece mounted on a rose gold necklace

The chiseled gadroon motif on the deep bezel recalls the Piaget 14101 model, the Beta 21 quartz watch, the first to feature chiseled lines. Its design recalls Andy Warhol’s now-iconic timepiece and the Piaget Society, Yves Piaget’s inner circle of 1970s jet-setters. The bracelet is composed of trapezoidal links, with a vintage feel reminiscent of 1940s glamour or the voluminous gold bracelets worn by stars and socialites of the 1960s.
Sixtie in acciaio, oro rosa e diamanti
Sixtie in steel, rose gold, and diamonds

La cassa dell'orologio Sixtie
The Sixtie watch case

Tags:

You might be interested in

Red

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Boucheron, collezione Quatre Sand
Previous Story

Boucheron’s Black Sand Bracelets

Lavorazione di un bracciale-orologio di Bulgari
Next Story

Gold and AI at the Valenza Gem Forum

Latest from Orologi