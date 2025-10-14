Piaget’s Sixtie is inspired by the years of the revolution in customs and fashion.

Piaget’s Sixtie jewelry timepiece is inspired by the 1960s, a period of profound cultural and lifestyle change. The watch features a trapezoidal case, a gadroon-decorated bezel, and a flowing bracelet. But the model also owes its name to the 60 seconds that make a minute, and the 60 minutes that make an hour. The trapezoid shape plays a role in Piaget’s history: it recalls the pendant necklaces from the 21st Century collection of 1969. The angles seem to merge into bold yet soft lines, creating a shape that transforms from a trapezoid into a square, a circle, and a cushion.



The chiseled gadroon motif on the deep bezel recalls the Piaget 14101 model, the Beta 21 quartz watch, the first to feature chiseled lines. Its design recalls Andy Warhol’s now-iconic timepiece and the Piaget Society, Yves Piaget’s inner circle of 1970s jet-setters. The bracelet is composed of trapezoidal links, with a vintage feel reminiscent of 1940s glamour or the voluminous gold bracelets worn by stars and socialites of the 1960s.

