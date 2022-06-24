









In times when sustainability has an increasingly important value, and in which light becomes a precious tool for generating energy, Piaget is on the right wavelength. Okay, that of the Swiss Maison is a poetic interpretation of light, which is reflected in its high jewelry. But the fact is that for years Piaget has been offering collections all inspired by the sun and light. After Sunlight, Sunlight Escape Sunlight Journey and Wings of Lights, presented in previous years for 2022, here comes Solstice, which celebrates the longest day of the year, obviously presented on 21 June.



Also in this collection, the super jewels composed of super precious stones are made with the idea of ​​enhancing the reflections at different times of the day, such as dusk. A subject that, as in romantic poetry, triggers fantasies, sensations and images. And, above all, the Ateliers de l’Extraordinaire, the workshop of Piaget’s goldsmiths, uses special stones: blue and pink sapphires from Sri Lanka and Madagascar, Australian black opals, unique Zambian emeralds.

As for the Voluptuous Ribbon and Generous Laces parure, inspired by Haute Couture dresses, with a design that reproduces the delicate asymmetry of elegant fabric ribbons. But here it is white gold, with delicate pavé diamonds and with the addition of pink sapphires to give the idea of ​​a soft movement.



The articulated Precious Adornment necklace, from which hangs a 9.21 carat Zambian emerald, takes on a more regular geometry. The winning idea of ​​the jewel is the possibility of breaking it down in three different ways, to use it with or without the pendant emerald.



As always, Piaget high jewelery also includes haute horlogerie: they are unique pieces that, needless to say, are more ornaments than accessories so as not to be late for an appointment. The proposed bracelet-watch is called Extravagant Touch and is really unusual. It is made with diamonds, emeralds, sapphires and feathers that come off and can be worn as earrings. Have you ever seen one like it? The collection also includes Dazzling Swirl, a special piece of watchmaking, with a flying tourbillon movement and embellished with a design that recalls the twirl of a sumptuous dress.



Another excellent piece of the collection can also be dismantled: the Flamboyant Nightfall necklace. Also in this case there is a pendant, made up of diamonds and a Sri Lankan sapphire of over 15 carats. And this pendant can be detached from the necklace to be attached to a ring.

