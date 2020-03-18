Pesavento with the Stones & Dna Spring collection











Pesavento renews its jewels: spring arrives and, despite the problems that cross the world, for women the desire to refresh their appearance with something new does not change. For example, new jewels. In this case, the idea of the Venetian brand is to enrich the classic DNA Spring collection. In fact, the novelty is called Stones & Dna Spring. Suspended from the gold-plated silver wire that characterize the Dna Spring collection there are now elements coated with Polvere di Sogni, a name used by Pesavento to indicate a fine pavé.



In short, a kind of union between two now classic collections of the Maison. The first photos available are related to the Dna Spring necklace in pink silver with Stones in shiny pink silver and covered with Polvere di Sogni. Similarly, the rings are in pink silver with Stones covered with black and bronze Dust of Dreams. The characteristic of the DNA collection consists in the intertwining of a 925 silver chain with organic microfibres, a combination that gives the material elasticity and lightness.















