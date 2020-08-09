Pearls and design with Mizuki











The delicate and refined pearls by the Japanese-American designer Mizuki Goltz ♦

The cult of pearls has arrived in the West from the East. In particular, from Japan, where over a century ago the cultivation of molluscs that generate these delicate spheres began. It is not surprising, therefore, that Mizuki Goltz uses mainly pearls for her jewels. The designer is a perfect bridge between refined and essential Japanese design and the minimal taste of the West, especially that of the North. She explains that her collections reflect her cultural background.



Mizuki graduated in sculpture at the School of Visual Arts in New York, but then decided to combine her love for fashion and the arts with jewelry, along with fellow artist Alan Goltz. The adventure began in 1996 in a loft in downtown Soho, New York, and has grown to become a life in New York and California. But she often returns to his hometown, Tokyo, to regain contact with oriental culture. Her seemingly simple jewels have received many awards, such as the Town and Country 2017 Pearls of the Year award. In 2016, she won the Pearl Design award at Centurion and the prestigious Pearl Design award at the Couture Show in Las Vegas. Prices of her jewels (on sale online): on average from 1500 to 30,000 dollars. Giulia Netrese















