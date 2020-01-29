Pearl necklaces for men by Comme des Garçons and Mikimoto











“Darling, will you pass my pearl necklace?” It’s not a habitual question that a man asks to woman, but now Comme des Garçons and Mikimoto think it’s time for a change. In fact, the Japanese clothing brand and the jewelery brand specializing in pearls have introduced a collection of unisex pearl necklaces. And, to underline it better, advertising also focuses entirely on a male figure wearing a pearl necklace. Above the tie.

Of course, the fashion industry has long decided that the border between the sexes is more blurred: often on catwalks the men wear accessories that one time were used typically by female , such as the handbag. The pearl necklace, however, is new. And according to Rei Kawakubo, the visionary founder of Comme des Garçons, which is based in Tokyo, “men also look good when they wear pearls”.



The necklaces for men are made of strings of white South Sea or Akoya pearls set in sterling silver. Some pieces have clearly visible metal elements, always in silver. The collection was unveiled in January during the haute couture week. The price of the necklaces ranges from 2800 to 39000 dollars. Necklaces for men, yes, but he must be wealthy.

















