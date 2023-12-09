Lydia Courteille, anello con morganite
Lydia Courteille, anello con morganite

Peach Fuzz jewels, the color of 2024

A year in pink, with an orange shade: 2024, according to Pantone, will have the shade defined as Peach Fuzz as its dominant color. Like every year, the Pantone Color Institute has named its color of the year. Here we explained how the colors are chosen.
According to Pantone, the velvety peach color is meant to represent “our desire to nourish ourselves and others” and “whose all-encompassing spirit enriches the mind, body and soul.” Peaches, in fact, are an excellent fruit.

Pendente con opale rosa intagliato
Pendant with carved pink opal by Syna

The fact is that the color of the year chosen by Pantone has some influence on the world of fashion and also jewellery. Peach Fuzz is easily identifiable in the type of pink-orange coral, but also in stones such as some imperial topaz, tourmalines, moonstone, much more rarely and some fancy diamonds. Some opals can also have shades between pink and orange, as well as sapphires Padparadscha and morganite with brighter shades. Finally, we must not forget the pearls: in addition to the most common white variety there are small opalescent spheres with pink shades. Just as the rarest conch-type pearls are bright pink.

Oro giallo, opale, topazio imperiale, zaffiro e 28.79 carati di diamanti
Yellow gold, opal, imperial topaz, sapphire and 28.79 carats of diamonds by Attelage
Anello con corallo Skin Angel e acquamarina
Ring with Skin Angel coral and aquamarine by Assael
Misahara, Chara Ring. 18K yellow gold ring with 66.50ct, moonstone and .50ct of diamonds
Misahara, Chara Ring. 18K yellow gold ring with 66.50ct, moonstone and .50ct of diamonds
Anello con zaffiro Padparadscha e diamanti
Ring with Padparadscha sapphire and diamonds
Spilla in titanio, diamanti, zaffiri, perla conch. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Brooch in titanium, diamonds, sapphires, conch pearl by Joywith Jewelry. Copyright: gioiellis.com

18k Pink Gold Snowman Pendant with Australian South Sea Pearl, Ruby & White Diamond by Estee
