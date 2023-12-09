A year in pink, with an orange shade: 2024, according to Pantone, will have the shade defined as Peach Fuzz as its dominant color. Like every year, the Pantone Color Institute has named its color of the year. Here we explained how the colors are chosen.

According to Pantone, the velvety peach color is meant to represent “our desire to nourish ourselves and others” and “whose all-encompassing spirit enriches the mind, body and soul.” Peaches, in fact, are an excellent fruit.

The fact is that the color of the year chosen by Pantone has some influence on the world of fashion and also jewellery. Peach Fuzz is easily identifiable in the type of pink-orange coral, but also in stones such as some imperial topaz, tourmalines, moonstone, much more rarely and some fancy diamonds. Some opals can also have shades between pink and orange, as well as sapphires Padparadscha and morganite with brighter shades. Finally, we must not forget the pearls: in addition to the most common white variety there are small opalescent spheres with pink shades. Just as the rarest conch-type pearls are bright pink.