









Labradorite, aquamarine, cubic zirconia on 18k gold plated silver jewelry. A palette that was used by Pdpaola to compose the Atelier collection which, as per the premise, uses metal to host the color shades of the stones used. The reference to the place where the creativity of a painter is expressed, but also the design of clothes or fashion accessories, also allows to expand the collection beyond the classic repertoire of rings, earrings, necklaces and bracelets. The Spanish brand, in fact, also includes elements for piercing.



Also in this case, the small piercings are made of silver plated with the addition of colored stones, with blue, green or pink reflections. The choice signals the will of the brand founded in Barcelona by the brothers Paola and Humbert Sasplugas, to approach a young audience. Pdpaola was founded in 2014 in the Catalan city and in 2020 it generated a turnover of 24 million euros. But it has no intention of stopping: the company has ambitious expansion plans and currently has over 2,000 stores in a hundred countries and more than 70 employees.