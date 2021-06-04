









Zaza-mushi is the name of a type of aquatic insect larvae, considered edible by some populations. But Zaza is also the name of a jewelry collection of the Spanish brand PdPaola, which has a link with Eden Project, an educational charity that aims to restore forests and reduce extreme poverty, as well as plant millions of trees every year. Forests to restore animal life and which provide employment. A tree will be planted for each jewel of the Zaza collection sold in collaboration with Eden Project.



Given these good intentions, we come to the collection. PdPaola’s jewels are also linked to nature and to the name Zaza. In fact, rings, earrings and necklaces have the shape of an insect similar to a fly as a recurring motif. Although the insect is quite annoying in real life, in jewelry they become quite graceful. They are made of 925 sterling silver, with 18k gold plating, cubic zirconia and natural stones, such as labradorite, or green or black mother of pearl.