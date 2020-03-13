ANELLI, Argento, COLLANE, vetrina — March 13, 2020 at 4:30 am

PD Paola, the colors of Barcelona in Europe





From Barcelona, ​​a trendy European city and not just Catalan and Spanish, PD Paola set out to conquer Europe. The brand was born in 2014 in Barcelona from the passion of Paola and Humbert Saspligas, brothers and fans of jewelry and design. PD Paola focuses on a fresh appearance, affordable prices, colors, light compositions, with immediately recognizable collections. As I Am collection, a jewelry line that presents the letters of the alphabet, a classic, composed with natural and artificial stones, such as labradorite, aquamarine and cubic zirconia of different colors. Each stone is hand-set in a 925 sterling silver base with an 18-carat gold plating.

Lettere della collezione I Am
More generally, silver rings, bracelets, earrings, necklaces have a gold or rhodium plating. Another collection, Citric, was born in the summer, in Tuscany, and reflects a Mediterranean atmosphere. Citric jewels reflect the colors of gold, amber, lilac, white and sky blue: these are colored crystals set by hand on a mother-of-pearl base. The models are polished and plated in 18-carat gold on 925 sterling silver.

Anello di PD Paola
Orecchino della collezione I Am indossato
Collezione Citric, orecchino indossato
Collezione Citric, anelli indossati
Orecchini della collezione I Am indossati
