Paul Flato, the memory of Hollywood











Jewellery by Paul Flato, brilliant and discussed jeweler of Hollywood stars.

Time ago his brooch was one of the best pieces of jewelry in auction among that belonged American actress Joan Rivers. The jewelry by Paul Flato was a favorite of Hollywood actors for so many years and it is not surprising: the designer, in fact, has loved from the world of cinema, for his ability to combine luxury with originality. With a good dose of humor, an element not too popular among jewelry designers. Edmund Paul Flato (born September 1, 1900, and died at 99 years), was an American jeweler who has worked in New York City from 1920 to early 1940. It has long been a favorite from celebrity, with admirers like Greta Garbo , Mae West, Rita Hayworth, Joan Crawford, Doris Duke, Ginger Rogers, Carmen Miranda, Marlene Dietrich, Katharine Hepburn, and Gloria Vanderbilt.

It is likely that you have seen her jewelry worn by some of these actresses, who also wore them during movie shooting.

And to say that from the bottom Texas, where his father had a cattle farm, he went to New York to study medicine. But because of financial problems he turned as a watchmaker. His decision to focus on the jewelry was the trump card. Flato had one pop style and at the same time very luxurious, with use also of symbols, icons, but made with quality materials and precious stones. As said, her jewelry reach high prices in auctions at Christie's or Sotheby's. But he was also a character with some shade. In 1943 he was convicted of embezzling jewelry that had been entrusted to it and falsification: he was for 16 months in Sing Sing prison. And after he was released, fled to Mexico to avoid further trouble. He's back in the US in 1990, in his Texas when now no one remembered him. Federico Graglia














