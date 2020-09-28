vetrina — September 28, 2020 at 4:00 am

Paul Flato, the memory of Hollywood




Jewellery by Paul Flato, brilliant and discussed jeweler of Hollywood stars.
Time ago his brooch was one of the best pieces of jewelry in auction among that belonged American actress Joan Rivers. The jewelry by Paul Flato was a favorite of Hollywood actors for so many years and it is not surprising: the designer, in fact, has loved from the world of cinema, for his ability to combine luxury with originality. With a good dose of humor, an element not too popular among jewelry designers. Edmund Paul Flato (born September 1, 1900, and died at 99 years), was an American jeweler who has worked in New York City from 1920 to early 1940. It has long been a favorite from celebrity, with admirers like Greta Garbo , Mae West, Rita Hayworth, Joan Crawford, Doris Duke, Ginger Rogers, Carmen Miranda, Marlene Dietrich, Katharine Hepburn, and Gloria Vanderbilt.

It is likely that you have seen her jewelry worn by some of these actresses, who also wore them during movie shooting.

Katharine Hepburn con una collana di Paul Flato
Katharine Hepburn con una collana di Paul Flato

And to say that from the bottom Texas, where his father had a cattle farm, he went to New York to study medicine. But because of financial problems he turned as a watchmaker. His decision to focus on the jewelry was the trump card. Flato had one pop style and at the same time very luxurious, with use also of symbols, icons, but made with quality materials and precious stones. As said, her jewelry reach high prices in auctions at Christie’s or Sotheby’s. But he was also a character with some shade. In 1943 he was convicted of embezzling jewelry that had been entrusted to it and falsification: he was for 16 months in Sing Sing prison. And after he was released, fled to Mexico to avoid further trouble. He’s back in the US in 1990, in his Texas when now no one remembered him. Federico Graglia

Orologio in oro e brillanti battuto all'asta da Christie's
Orologio in oro e brillanti battuto all’asta da Christie’s
Spilla in oro con al centro la lettera M in pavé
Spilla in oro con al centro la lettera M in pavé
Paul Flato, spilla in oro com con citrini, rubini, diamanti
Paul Flato, spilla in oro com con citrini, rubini, diamanti
Bracciale Woven, in oro, circa1960. Prezzo: 8900 dollari
Bracciale Woven, in oro, circa1960. Prezzo: 8900 dollari
Collana forma di cintura
Collana forma di cintura
Spilla a cuore in oro e rubini
Spilla a cuore in oro e rubini
Pendente per collana con diamante e gemme colorate
Pendente per collana con diamante e gemme colorate
Orecchini a forma di mani in oro e diamanti
Orecchini a forma di mani in oro e diamanti
Spilla a forma di fiore con diamanti e smeraldo
Spilla a forma di fiore con diamanti e smeraldo
Spilla con frecce in oro e diamanti
Spilla con frecce in oro e diamanti
Millicent Rogerts, ereditiera con una collezione di gioielli, tra cui un cuore con rubini di Paul Flato
Millicent Rogerts, ereditiera con una collezione di gioielli, tra cui un cuore con rubini di Paul Flato







