Pasquale Bruni with the Daughter of Flowers











Nostalgia for the floral Sixties for Pasquale Bruni. In the middle of that decade of the last century, in fact, the hippy movement, the children of flowers, developed from London to California. Peace, love and music were the inspiring principles of those young people who, for clothing and lifestyle, were light years far from the generation of their parents. Now Eugenia Bruni was inspired by that way of living and dressing in conceiving the collection that is called, in fact, Daughter of Flowers.



Nobody will be surprised to find that the recurring motif of this collection is flowers. On the other hand, the five-petal flower is also the symbol of the Italian Maison. The jewels, in pink or white gold, and dotted with small flowers made with two different sets of stones: London blue topaz, moonstone, lapis lazuli, turquoise, onyx and diamonds are found on white gold, while combined with pink gold they are pink chalcedony, red garnet, moonstone, smoky quartz, carnelian, white diamonds and champagne.



















