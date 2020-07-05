ANELLI, bracciale, COLLANE, vetrina — July 5, 2020 at 5:00 am

Pasquale Bruni with the Daughter of Flowers




Nostalgia for the floral Sixties for Pasquale Bruni. In the middle of that decade of the last century, in fact, the hippy movement, the children of flowers, developed from London to California. Peace, love and music were the inspiring principles of those young people who, for clothing and lifestyle, were light years far from the generation of their parents. Now Eugenia Bruni was inspired by that way of living and dressing in conceiving the collection that is called, in fact, Daughter of Flowers.

Collezione Figlia dei Fiori, indossato
Collezione Figlia dei Fiori, indossato

Nobody will be surprised to find that the recurring motif of this collection is flowers. On the other hand, the five-petal flower is also the symbol of the Italian Maison. The jewels, in pink or white gold, and dotted with small flowers made with two different sets of stones: London blue topaz, moonstone, lapis lazuli, turquoise, onyx and diamonds are found on white gold, while combined with pink gold they are pink chalcedony, red garnet, moonstone, smoky quartz, carnelian, white diamonds and champagne.
Collana Figlia dei Fiori, in oro rosa 18 carati, calcedonio rosa, granato rosso, pietra di luna, quarzo fumé, corniola, diamanti bianchi e champagne
Collana Figlia dei Fiori, in oro rosa 18 carati, calcedonio rosa, granato rosso, pietra di luna, quarzo fumé, corniola, diamanti bianchi e champagne

Orecchini in oro rosa con granato e diamanti bianchi e champagne
Orecchini in oro rosa con granato e diamanti bianchi e champagne

Orecchini in oro rosa con calcedonio, granato e diamanti bianchi e champagne
Orecchini in oro rosa con calcedonio, granato e diamanti bianchi e champagne
Orecchini in oro bianco, turchese, topazio Blu London, pietra di luna, lapislazzuli e onice
Orecchini in oro bianco, turchese, topazio Blu London, pietra di luna, lapislazzuli e onice
Orecchini in oro rosa 18 carati, calcedonio rosa, granato rosso, pietra di luna, quarzo fumé, corniola, diamanti bianchi e champagne
Orecchini in oro rosa 18 carati, calcedonio rosa, granato rosso, pietra di luna, quarzo fumé, corniola, diamanti bianchi e champagne
Anello in oro bianco, turchese, topazio Blu London, pietra di luna, lapislazzuli e onice
Anello in oro bianco, turchese, topazio Blu London, pietra di luna, lapislazzuli e onice
Pasquale Bruni, collezione Figlia dei Fiori, indossato
Pasquale Bruni, collezione Figlia dei Fiori, indossato
Bracciale in oro rosa 18 carati, calcedonio rosa, granato rosso, pietra di luna, quarzo fumé, corniola, diamanti bianchi e champagne
Bracciale in oro rosa 18 carati, calcedonio rosa, granato rosso, pietra di luna, quarzo fumé, corniola, diamanti bianchi e champagne

Anello in oro rosa 18 carati, calcedonio rosa, granato rosso, pietra di luna, quarzo fumé, corniola, diamanti bianchi e champagne
Anello in oro rosa 18 carati, calcedonio rosa, granato rosso, pietra di luna, quarzo fumé, corniola, diamanti bianchi e champagne







