









Lady Gaga wears earrings by Pasquale Bruni but, probably, the Maison of Valenza is even more satisfied with the economic results obtained in 2021. The high jewelery company, in fact, at the end of September recorded a record increase (+ 101%) compared to payment for the 2020 period. Of course, last year was marred by the covid. But the result is also 17% better than at the end of September 2019. The company also highlights the results of the US market, where growth was + 12.80% compared to 2019 and 106% compared to 2020, with 14 new stores opened in the American territory. Globally, Pasquale Bruni recorded a significant expansion of the European markets in which the company was already present and a consolidation of all historical markets.



The company specifies that the increase in traditional retail markets was supported by a strategic distribution on the main digital market places such as Farfetch and Ounass for the Middle East, which, together with the brand’s e-commerce, were able to benefit from investments in digital gradually intensified over the course of the year. Significant growth is also the result of a strengthening of brand awareness based on creative identity and savoir-faire of excellence, combined with increasing visibility, as Lady Gaga testifies to Jennifer Lopez and Michelle Obama up to her Royal Highness Princess Sheikha Fatima bint Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who wore the jewels signed by Eugenia Bruni, creative director of the Maison.