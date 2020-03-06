Pasquale Bruni renews Ton Joli and Petit Joli











A classic is forever, like one of the successful collections by Pasquale Bruni. The Maison of high jewelery in Valenza does not, however, only offer collections for a small group of people, but for some time now has also offered more affordable lines, but without losing the style and care that distinguishes the Piedmontese brand, which recently opened a boutique in via Monte Napoleone, in Milan.



One of these classics destined to last, for example, is the icon of the five-petal flower symbol of the Maison which is also the stylistic key of the Petit Joli and Ton Joli collections, which include rings, lobe earrings, bracelets and necklaces. Entrusted to the care of the designer Eugenia Bruni, the collection is inspired by the link between nature and woman. The green and blue colors, the new entries, thus take on the symbolic value of the sky and the natural environment.



The jewels, offered in different sizes to cover all needs a little. The green agate is the novelty of the year, which joins the lunar blue, the result of an overlap between lapis lazuli and white agate, lunar white rendered by mother of pearl together with white agate. Pink chalcedony and black onyx also remain in the catalog. The jewels are in rose gold, with small inserts of white diamonds and champagne.



















