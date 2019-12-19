Pasquale Bruni opens a boutique in Via Monte Napoleone, in Milan











As we had anticipated here, Pasquale Bruni opened a boutique in the most prestigious location in Milan dedicated to luxury: via Monte Napoleone. The space of the jewelery is 150 square meters, distributed on two levels, and was designed and supervised personally by Eugenia Bruni, designer of the Maison of Valenza. The concept follows the project already implemented for the Via del Babuino boutique in Rome.



We wanted to create an ideal place that reflected the soul and essence of the Maison and in which an intimate and feminine dialogue was created with our jewelery and fine jewelry collections. The architectural columns in gold are inspired by the petals of our flowers, a typical element in our iconic collections and at the same time create an atmosphere that recalls sacred places and places of worship. Gold gives strength and preciousness, red is passion and life, pink is feminine energy and love.

Eugenia Bruni, daughter of Pasquale and creative director



The space has a sophisticated and elegant design, with furnishings and floors designed in pink quartzite, a natural material, precious and delicate at the same time. To light up the new flagship, silk chandeliers have been designed whose lines celebrate the symbolic flowers of the Maison: strictly handmade, just like all the collections created by this historic Italian company born in Valenza in 1968 and which has always found in nature the his first source of ideal inspiration.















