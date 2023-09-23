Heart to Earth choker with Blue SapHeart to Earth choker with Blue Sapphirephire
Pasquale Bruni, jewels between heart and nature

Pasquale Bruni high jewelery between nature and feeling. With a play on words: the collection is called Heart to Earth, which summarizes the fundamental concept of the Maison, a balance between earth and beauty. Because Eugenia Bruni, creative director of the Valenza company, always underlines a dimension in her collections that goes beyond simple aesthetic exposure. As in this case, in which the call of the natural environment is combined with that of femininity and passion. All elements that are transferred into a series of high quality jewels.

Eugenia Bruni. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Heart to Earth takes up the Maison’s trademark, the four-petaled flower, which is reworked in white gold with a pavé of diamonds, which are also used to delimit the edges of the rings. Or to enrich a luxurious choker with a pear-cut sapphire hanging from the classic Pasquale Bruni flower.
Heart to Earth, rings
Furthermore, the jewels use emeralds, whose green color reflects the theme of nature, alongside the red of the ruby, the color of passion. These gems come from Mozambique, from one of the most valuable deposits in terms of precious stones, and at the same time one of the most ethically safe, demonstrating the Maison’s attention to the ethical aspect linked to the origin of the gems. The other precious stone par excellence, the sapphire, is found here in a variety of intense Royal blue, the color of sky and sea. In this case the gems come from responsible deposits in Madagascar or Sri Lanka.

Collana in oro bianco e diamanti
Necklace in white gold and diamonds
Anello in oro bianco, diamanti e smeraldo
Ring in white gold, diamonds and emerald
Anello in oro bianco, diamanti e zaffiro
Ring in white gold, diamonds and sapphire
Orecchini in oro bianco, diamanti e rubini
Earrings in white gold, diamonds and rubies

Massimo Gismondi
Anello Verona, in oro giallo e diamanti. Le foglie sono ispirate alla storia di Romeo e Giulietta. Copyright: gioiellis.com
