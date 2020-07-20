Pasquale Bruni in the Costa Smeralda











Pasquale Bruni, understood as a jewelry brand, also goes to the beach. The Maison has chosen the Costa Smeralda, in Sardinia, and in particular Porto Cervo. As in tradition, this is a boutique that remains open during the summer, for the tourist season, and is located in Vicolo del Cervo. Porto Cervo is one of the most international locations in Sardinia. In the boutique, which is managed in partnership with Damiano Parati, Pasquale Bruni will offer, in particular, the Ton Joli, Petit Jolie and Petit Garden Sapphire collections.



Not only that: the collaboration with Parati is renewed with a further opening in Florence, on Ponte Vecchio. According to Roberto Bocus, Global Commercial Director of the company based in Milan and production in Valenza, the opening “is part of a process of retail brand development starting from the most prestigious locations in our beautiful country, with national and global resonance.”



















