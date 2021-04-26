Paola Sacchi, Head of Communications for the Damiani Group











First the appointment of the head of the Digital department, Andrea Ferrazzi. Then the new CFO, Claudio D’Ambrosio. Now it is the turn of Paola Sacchi, appointed head of the Communication division of the Damiani Group. In short, the Valenza-based company has decided to renew and strengthen the first line of managers. Paola Sacchi, graduated in Foreign Languages ​​and Literatures with a specialization in Communication Sciences, embarked on her professional career in the field of marketing and communication, covering roles of increasing responsibility in prestigious companies operating in the luxury market.



During her career, she was appointed head of Gucci Communication, dealing with the Italian market and international coordination, she later assumed the role of Global Communication and Image Director for Valentino, following the two important moments of change of direction creative: the exit of Tom Ford who was succeeded by Frida Giannini and subsequently the exit of the founder, who made room for Maria Grazia Chiuri and Pierpaolo Piccioli. Sacchi also founded the creative agency Wegostraight and later became marketing and communication director of Frette. Now it is Damiani’s turn, where she aims to strengthen the image of the Group’s brands.