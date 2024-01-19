Love and charms: a couple under the sign of Pandora. For the Danish house, Valentine’s Day is an opportunity for an overview of jewels that have the theme of love as their common characteristic. Like the Murano Glass Heart Pendant with Arrow charm in 925 sterling silver, featuring a red glass heart struck by Cupid’s arrow. The arrow spells out the word Love, visible through Murano glass, with the letter O in the shape of a heart. A pavé row of colorless cubic zirconia stones decorates the ring (price 69 euros). An alternative is the Engraved Openable Padlock pendant. It is made of 14K gold plated metal alloy. It has the shape of a disc with the silhouette of a lock in the center made with colorless cubic zirconia. The back side can be personalized by adding a message or symbol. Furthermore, the pendant opens and closes securely: you can place a small photograph, message or lock of hair inside. And inside there is the writing Today Tomorrow Always. Price: 79 euros.



Always in tune with the Valentine’s Day is My Love Is Yours, a 925 Sterling silver charm made up of two pendants. The front one has a heart-shaped outline decorated with a row of colorless cubic zirconia stones, with a small keyhole-shaped pendant in the center. The back pendant is a heart painted in red enamel with a cutout that matches the keyhole pendant perfectly. The message My love is yours is engraved on the back. Price: 59 euros.

