Pandora launches a collection of 14 pieces in keeping with the new episodes of the TV series Bridgerton.

The Regency period in British history, which spans the decade from 1811 to 1820, marks the end of the Georgian Era. This is the period in which the Netflix and Shondaland series Bridgerton takes place. Pandora presents a new collection in collaboration with the production team of the TV series. The collection consists of 14 pieces inspired by the Regency era. Crafted from 100% recycled 925 sterling silver and finished in gold, the collection pairs cubic zirconia stones, crystals, and cultured freshwater pearls. The Pandora and Bridgerton collection will be available online and in Pandora stores starting January 15, 2026.



The pieces feature themes reminiscent of detailed, hand-finished flowers, pearls, and bows in pastel shades, including the lilac wisteria that characterizes the Bridgerton universe. From climber earrings to necklaces, the collection lends itself to layering, sparking the imagination and offering wearers the opportunity to express their personality.



The bee, which in the sentimental jewelry of the Georgian era symbolized industriousness and a sense of community, is another recurring symbol in the Bridgerton universe. With Pandora, the bee transforms into a ring, surrounding a pearl-petaled flower, and accentuates the gems of a tasselled choker. A Bridgerton-inspired bow becomes a detail for an earring. The Teabag dangle charm evokes the elegance of the British afternoon ritual with Lady Whistledown.



The campaign for the collection’s launch stars Hannah Dodd, who plays Francesca Stirling, and Claudia Jessie, who plays Eloise Bridgerton. The two actresses are photographed by Tim Walker, with the collaboration of celebrity stylist Harry Lambert. The fourth season of Bridgerton premieres in two parts. The first part starts on January 29, 2026, while the second part starts on February 26. Pandora jewels appear in the second part of the series.

